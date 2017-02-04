Feb 3, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Super Bowl LI logo is placed on the field at NRG Stadium prior to Super Bowl LI between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Facts and figures about the Super Bowl, which will be played on Sunday to determine the National Football League champion:

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. ET (2330 GMT)

Teams: New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons

Site: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

At stake: The winning team receives the NFL's Vince Lombardi Trophy, named in memory of the winning coach of the first two Super Bowls.

The trophy is made by high-end jeweler Tiffany & Co, stands almost 22 inches (55 cm) tall and weighs 107 ounces (3 kilograms). It is worth more than $25,000.

Players' share: Winning team gets $107,000 per player, losing team gets $53,000 per player.

HISTORY

From 1967-1970 the title game pitted the NFL champion against the American Football League champion.

Since 1971, the year after the NFL and AFL merged, the game has matched the National Football Conference champion against the American Football Conference champion.

The first Super Bowl was played on January 15, 1967 in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum with the Green Bay Packers defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 35-10.

The Pittsburgh Steelers hold the record for the most Super Bowl titles, with six. The San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys are tied for second with five each.

TV/ADVERTISING

TV coverage: The championship game will be broadcast live in seven languages in 170 countries and territories.

Fox, the official broadcaster, is reportedly charging just over $5 million for a 30-second spot on American television in this year's Super Bowl.

Last year's Super Bowl game in which the Denver Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers was the third most-watched Super Bowl in U.S. history with 111.9 million Americans watching the game on television.

ENTERTAINMENT

Some of the world's best-known entertainers have performed at the Super Bowl, including U2, Madonna, the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney and Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band.

This year's pre-game national anthem will be performed by country music singer Luke Bryan while Grammy Award winner Lady Gaga will headline the halftime show.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue; Editing by Andrew Both)