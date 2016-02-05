Factbox: Super Bowl facts and figures

(Reuters) - Facts and figures about Super Bowl 50, to be played on Sunday in Santa Clara, California:

Date: Feb. 7, 2016

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. ET

Teams: Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos

Site: $1.2 billion Levi’s Stadium, seats about 68,500 fans

At stake: The winning team receives the National Football League’s Vince Lombardi Trophy, named in memory of the winning coach of the first two Super Bowls.

The trophy is made by high-end jeweler Tiffany & Co and stands almost 22 inches tall and weighs 107 ounces (3 kilograms). It is worth more than $25,000.

Players’ share: Winning team gets $97,000 per player, losing team gets $49,000 per player.

HISTORY

From 1967-1970 the title game pitted the NFL champion against the American Football League champion.

Since 1971, the year after the NFL and AFL merged, the game has matched the National Football Conference champion against the American Football Conference champion.

The first Super Bowl was played on January 15, 1967 in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum with the Green Bay Packers defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 35-10.

The Pittsburgh Steelers hold the record for the most Super Bowl titles, with six. The San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys are tied for second with five each.

TV/ADVERTISING

TV coverage: The championship game will be broadcast live in over 170 countries and territories.

The official broadcaster CBS is charging advertisers as much as $5 million for 30-second spots in this year’s Super Bowl.

Last year’s Super Bowl game in which the New England Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks was the most watched single television program ever in the U.S, seen by a record 114.4 million viewers.

ENTERTAINMENT

Some of the world’s best-known entertainers have performed at the Super Bowl, including Michael Jackson, Madonna, U2, the Rolling Stones and Paul McCartney.

This year’s pre-game national anthem will be performed by singer-actress Lady Gaga while British rock band Coldplay will headline the halftime show.

TICKETS

Tickets for the inaugural Super Bowl were sold for $6 but the price increases have outpaced inflation and the face value for tickets this year ranges between $850 and $1,800 while prime “club seats” that include amenities cost as much as $3,000.

On the secondary market ticket are selling for an average price of nearly $5,000, according to ticket tracking site SeatGeek.

FOOD/DRINK

Super Bowl Sunday is the second-largest day for consumption of food and drink for Americans, behind Thanksgiving Day.

Dips and spreads are the top choice of food to eat during the Super Bowl, followed by chicken wings, popcorn and pizza. Americans will consume an estimated 325.5 million gallons of beer on the day.