a year ago
Lady Gaga to headline Super Bowl halftime show
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
September 30, 2016 / 12:55 AM / a year ago

Lady Gaga to headline Super Bowl halftime show

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Lady Gaga arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. February 28, 2016.Danny Moloshok/File Photo

(Reuters) - Pop singer Lady Gaga will headline the Super Bowl halftime show in February, the National Football League said on Thursday.

The six-time Grammy Award winner known for songs such as "Bad Romance" and "Born This Way," will take the stage on Feb. 5 in Houston, the NFL said in a statement.

This will be Gaga's second time performing on the Super Bowl stage, after having sang the U.S. national anthem at the NFL's championship game last February in San Francisco.

The Super Bowl is the most-watched event on U.S. television drawing more than 100 million viewers and previous halftime headliners include Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, U2, Katy Perry and the Rolling Stones.

Last season's halftime show was headlined by British rock band Coldplay and included appearances by R&B superstars Beyonce and Bruno Mars.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto. Editing by Steve Keating

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
