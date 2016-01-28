Montana, eight Steelers headline Super Bowl Golden Team

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (L) and former San Francisco 49er's quarterback Joe Montana present the NFL MVP award during the NFL Honors award show in New York February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - Joe Montana, one of the greatest clutch quarterbacks in NFL history, and eight members of the Pittsburgh Steelers franchise were among those voted to the Super Bowl 50 Golden Team unveiled on Thursday.

In honor of the 50th anniversary of the NFL’s championship game, the Pro Football Hall of Fame selected a historical roster of 26 players and one head coach to celebrate the best overall career performances in past Super Bowl games.

Four-time Super Bowl winner Montana, in one of the defining moments of his Hall of Fame career, led the San Francisco 49ers to a come-from-behind win with little time to spare in the NFL’s title game 27 years ago.

The Steelers, who have won a record six Super Bowls, are the most represented team on the list with seven players, including cornerback Mel Blount, defensive lineman Joe Greene, linebackers Jack Ham and Jack Lambert, running back Franco Harris, wide receiver Lynn Swann, center Mike Webster, and coach Chuck Noll.

The list also includes Charles Haley, a premier pass rusher on the best squads of the 49ers and Dallas Cowboys whose five Super Bowl rings are the most of any player in history.

Kicker Adam Vinatieri, a four-time Super Bowl winner who now plays for Indianapolis, is the only unanimous selection and only active player named to the squad.

Vinatieri, who has kicked several of the most crucial field goals in NFL history, won three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and kicked game-winning field goals in the final seconds in two of those victories.

“The Super Bowl 50 Golden Team is an amazing list of incredible individuals,” Pro Football Hall of Fame Executive Vice President Joe Horrigan said in a statement.

“Each name conjures up memories of some of the sport’s greatest games showcased on its biggest platform, the Super Bowl stage.”

Super Bowl 50 will be played on Feb. 7 between the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos.