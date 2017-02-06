Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports -

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the second quarter during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford (23) celebrates his touchdown after an interception against the New England Patriots in the second quarter during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Seals-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Falcons cornerback C.J. Goodwin (29) knocks away a pass intended for New England Patriots wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell (19) during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski (3) kicks a field goal against the Atlanta Falcons in the second quarter during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett (88) is tackled by Atlanta Falcons cornerback Deji Olatoye (30) in the second quarter during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Lady Gaga performs during halftime between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports -

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Eric Seals-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Falcons' Robert Alford (L) breaks up a pass intended for New England Patriots' Julian Edelman during the second quarter of Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas, U.S., on February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) is brought down by Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jalen Collins (32) in the first quarter during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots running back James White (28) is hit by Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal (22) in the second quarter during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) is hit by Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Vic Beasley (44) as he throws a pass in the second quarter during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

HOUSTON The Atlanta Falcons came to life in the second quarter with three touchdowns to lead the stunned New England Patriots 21-3 at halftime of the Super Bowl on Sunday.

After a scoreless opening quarter it was the Falcons who struck first when they turned a LeGarrette Blount fumble into a touchdown five plays later when Devonta Freeman rushed it in from five yards out early in the second quarter.

Atlanta added to their lead less than four minutes later when Matt Ryan, who on Saturday was named the NFL's Most Valuable Player, found Austin Hooper with a 19-yard pass to go ahead 14-0.

The Falcons blew the game open late in the first half when Robert Alford picked off a Tom Brady pass that he returned 82 yards for the touchdown with just over two minutes left in the half.

The Patriots got on the board when Stephen Gostkowski made a 41-yard field goal with two seconds left in the half.

The largest comeback in Super Bowl history is 10 points and the feat has been accomplished three times.

Ryan completed seven of eight passes for 115 yards while Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who is seeking his fifth Super Bowl title, was 16-of-26 for 184 yards and an interception.

The Falcons, who entered the game as a three-point underdog, are seeking their first Super Bowl title in franchise history after losing their only previous appearance in the NFL's title game in 1999.

(Reporting by Larry Fine; Writing by Frank Pingue; Editing by Andrew Both)