Previous games between the Ravens and the 49ers

(Reuters) - The Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers have played each other four times with the Ravens holding a 3-1 edge in the all-time series.

- -

1996 - SAN FRANCISCO won 38-20 at home

In their first meeting, which came in the Baltimore Ravens franchise’s inaugural season in the National Football League, the 49ers won a high-scoring game at Candlestick Park and went on to reach the divisional round of the postseason. The Ravens, who boasted rookie linebacker Ray Lewis, missed the postseason.

- -

2003 - BALTIMORE won 44-6 at home

The team’s second meeting was a rout as the Ravens scored five touchdowns and managed 37 unanswered points after the 49ers had pulled it within a point early in the second quarter. The Ravens made the playoffs for third time in four seasons while the 49ers missed out.

- -

2007 - BALTIMORE won 9-7 away

After the first two games produced a combined 108 points, their 2007 clash was a low scoring affair. Matt Stover kicked three field goals to give the visiting Ravens a 9-0 lead. Arnaz Battle scored the only touchdown of the game midway through the last quarter but neither side was able to score again. Neither team made the playoffs.

- -

2011 - BALTIMORE won 16-6 at home

The last encounter between the teams came on Thanksgiving Day in 2011, which was the first game in NFL history featuring brothers as opposing head coaches. John Harbaugh’s Ravens beat younger brother Jim’s 49ers that day and both reached their respective conference championships, only to fall short of making the Super Bowl.

- -