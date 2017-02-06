Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford (23) celebrates with running back Devonta Freeman (24) after running for a touchdown after intercepting a pass from New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (not pictured) during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett (88) is tackled by Atlanta Falcons cornerback Deji Olatoye (30) in the second quarter during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Falcons' Robert Alford (L) breaks up a pass intended for New England Patriots' Julian Edelman during the second quarter of Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas, U.S., on February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Atlanta Falcons' Robert Alford (R) takes off on a 82-yard touchdown run after intercepting a pass from New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady (L) during the second quarter of Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas, U.S., February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) is brought down by Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jalen Collins (32) in the first quarter during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Falcons' Austin Hooper (R) makes a touchdown catch as New England Patriots' Patrick Chung attempts to tackle him during the second quarter of Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas, U.S., February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Richard Carson

New England Patriots' Patrick Chung (L) breaks out a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons' Austin Hooper during the second quarter of Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas, U.S., February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Richard Carson

New England Patriots' James White crosses the line for a two-point conversion during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas, U.S., February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots running back James White (28) is hit by Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal (22) in the second quarter during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) is hit by Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Vic Beasley (44) as he throws a pass in the second quarter during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots' Danny Amendola (R) hugs teammate Chris Hogan after making a two-point conversion to tie the game against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas, U.S., February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) celebrates after winning Super Bowl LI in overtime 34-28 against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Falcons' Grady Jarrett (L) sacks New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady (R) as New England Patriots' Joe Thuney looks on during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas, U.S., February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) is tackled by New England Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan (26) in the fourth quarter. Eric Seals-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots' James White (R) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas, U.S., February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with running back LeGarrette Blount (29) after beating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick celebrates after beating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) and quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrate their win over Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots' Dont'a Hightower (L) and Kyle Van Noy celebrate after New England recovered the ball during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl LI in Houston. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots running back James White (28) scores the winning touchdown against Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen (37) and cornerback Robert Alford (23) and cornerback Jalen Collins (32) in overtime during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots' James White scores a touchdown during overtime to win the Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons in Houston, Texas, U.S., on February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady is reflected multiple times in the Vince Lombardi trophy as he celebrates after his team defeated the Atlanta Falcons to win Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas, U.S., February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Robert Seale

HOUSTON Tom Brady and the New England Patriots engineered the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history to claim a breathtaking 34-28 overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, cementing their status as true a NFL dynasty.

With the victory, Brady becomes the first quarterback to win five Super Bowl championships and, at 39, the second oldest at his position to win the NFL's biggest prize.

And while Brady claims each one is special, Sunday's may be the sweetest as it was his first since serving a four-game ban this season handed down by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell for his role in the Deflategate scandal that surfaced two years ago.

Brady, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft shrugged off suggestions of revenge as motivation while the Patriots played the season with a massive New England-against-the-world chip on their collective shoulders.

While Brady would not qualify his titles, Kraft was clear about where Sunday's stunning victory ranks.

"Two years ago, we won our fourth Super Bowl down in Arizona and I told our fans that was the sweetest one of all," said Kraft. "But, a lot has transpired during the last two years and I don't think that needs any explanation.

"I want to say to our fans, our brilliant coaching staff, our amazing players, who are so spectacular this unequivocally the sweetest."

For Patriots fans at NRG Stadium who took massive delight in roundly booing Goodell during the trophy presentation, it was also clear this Super Bowl was something special.

Goodell, who has been conspicuous in his absence from New England's home games since the Deflategate scandal, has long been held as a villain by the team's supporters, just as outside their borders the Patriots are viewed by many as cheaters.

"Thank you to all our fans. Everyone back in Boston, New England, we love you. You've been with us all year. We're bringing this sucker home," said Brady as he raised the Vince Lombardi Trophy. "They're all sweet, they're all different.

"We've done pretty good over the last few years. We were in the AFC championship last year and won the Super Bowl two years ago so I don't think anyone is feeling bad for the Patriots."

Indeed, the Patriots have reached the playoffs in 16 of the 17 years, missing only in 2008 when Brady suffered a season-ending knee injury in his team's opening game.

Since 2002 that Patriots have five Super Bowl wins in seven trips to the championship game.

Their victory on Sunday added another chapter to the Patriots legacy as Brady engineered a jaw-dropping comeback from a 28-3 third quarter deficit to steal the title and deny Atlanta a maiden Super Bowl.

Their success has become known as "The Patriot Way," a no-nonsense approach preached by Belichick, who also picked up his fifth Super Bowl victory to move past Chuck Noll (Pittsburgh Steelers) for most by a coach.

The trophies, statistics and records accumulated over the last 15 years stamp the Patriots, love them or hate them, as an NFL dynasty.

Making their unmatched success even more impressive is it has come during the age of the salary cap which makes sustained excellence harder than ever.

"No I don't get into that," Belichick said when asked where his team ranks in NFL history. "Rank them whatever.

"Tonight we earned the championship, these guys played like champions when it counted most in the fourth quarter and overtime.

"It's about this team and what this team accomplished.

"It isn't about anything else."

(Editing by Frank Pingue)