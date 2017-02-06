Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford (23) celebrates with running back Devonta Freeman (24) after running for a touchdown after intercepting a pass from New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (not pictured) during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett (88) is tackled by Atlanta Falcons cornerback Deji Olatoye (30) in the second quarter during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Falcons' Robert Alford (L) breaks up a pass intended for New England Patriots' Julian Edelman during the second quarter of Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas, U.S., on February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Atlanta Falcons' Robert Alford (R) takes off on a 82-yard touchdown run after intercepting a pass from New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady (L) during the second quarter of Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas, U.S., February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) is brought down by Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jalen Collins (32) in the first quarter during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Falcons' Austin Hooper (R) makes a touchdown catch as New England Patriots' Patrick Chung attempts to tackle him during the second quarter of Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas, U.S., February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Richard Carson

New England Patriots' Patrick Chung (L) breaks out a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons' Austin Hooper during the second quarter of Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas, U.S., February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Richard Carson

New England Patriots' James White crosses the line for a two-point conversion during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas, U.S., February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots running back James White (28) is hit by Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal (22) in the second quarter during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) is hit by Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Vic Beasley (44) as he throws a pass in the second quarter during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots' Danny Amendola (R) hugs teammate Chris Hogan after making a two-point conversion to tie the game against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas, U.S., February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) celebrates after winning Super Bowl LI in overtime 34-28 against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Falcons' Grady Jarrett (L) sacks New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady (R) as New England Patriots' Joe Thuney looks on during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas, U.S., February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) is tackled by New England Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan (26) in the fourth quarter. Eric Seals-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots' James White (R) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas, U.S., February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with running back LeGarrette Blount (29) after beating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick celebrates after beating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) and quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrate their win over Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots' Dont'a Hightower (L) and Kyle Van Noy celebrate after New England recovered the ball during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl LI in Houston. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots running back James White (28) scores the winning touchdown against Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen (37) and cornerback Robert Alford (23) and cornerback Jalen Collins (32) in overtime during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots' James White scores a touchdown during overtime to win the Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons in Houston, Texas, U.S., on February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady is reflected multiple times in the Vince Lombardi trophy as he celebrates after his team defeated the Atlanta Falcons to win Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas, U.S., February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Robert Seale

HOUSTON The New England Patriots pulled off the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history with a stunning overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday that saw Tom Brady cement his status as the game's all-time greatest quarterback.

For Brady, the 34-28 win earned him Super Bowl MVP honors for an unprecedented fourth time, a quarterback-record fifth NFL title and also a bit of sweet revenge after serving a four-game ban to start the season for his role in the Deflategate saga.

"Thank you to all our fans. Everyone back in Boston, New England, we love you. You've been with us all year," an emotional Brady said as he raised the Vince Lombardi Trophy. "We're bringing this sucker home."

The Patriots, who seemed to have nothing go their way all night and trailed 28-3 in the third quarter, came alive with a 19-point burst in the fourth, including a pair of two-point conversions, to force the first overtime in Super Bowl history.

In overtime, the Patriots started with the ball and ended the game eight plays later when James White put the finishing touches a stunning rally when he rumbled into the end zone for his third touchdown of the night on a two-yard run.

The victory denied the Falcons a maiden NFL title and made Brady, at 39, the second oldest at his position to win the NFL's biggest prize.

"We all brought each other back," Brady said as a shower of confetti fell on the field inside NRG Stadium. "We never felt out of it. It was a tough battle."

It was a performance for the ages for Brady as he set Super Bowl records for most completions (43) and most yards passing (466) in a Super Bowl.

Brady shared the record book and the win with Bill Belichick who also picked up his fifth Super Bowl victory to move past Chuck Noll of Pittsburgh Steelers for most by a coach.

"It's all about these players. We’ve got great players," said Belichick. "They’re tough and they compete.

"We thought they competed for 60 minutes but it took more tonight. Down 28-3 they never looked back."

With 10 points being the previous biggest comeback to win a Super Bowl, the Falcons and their fans could be excused if they were getting ready to party after Tevin Coleman put Atlanta ahead 28-3 around the midway mark of the third quarter.

PATRIOTS RALLY

Proving no lead is safe with Brady at the controls, the New England quarterback would not go down without a fight, finding White for his first touchdown pass of the game late in the third quarter to cut the Falcons lead to 28-9.

Gostkowski nailed a 33-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to set up a nail-biting finish to regulation in which Brady threw a six-yard scoring pass to Danny Amendola and White ran in for a touchdown in the final minute.

Atlanta, who lost their only previous trip to the Super Bowl in 1999 and entered this game as a three-point underdog, blew open a scoreless game with three second quarter touchdowns.

Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan, who was named league MVP on Saturday, had the NFL's top-ranked offense firing on all cylinders as Devonta Freeman and Austin Hooper each scored touchdowns before Robert Alford picked off a Brady pass and ran 82 yards to put the Falcons ahead 21-0.

The Patriots finally got on the board with two seconds left in the half when they were forced to settle for a 41-yard Gostkowski field goal.

The Atlanta offense continued to hum along in the third quarter when Ryan connected with Tevin Coleman. But it would not be enough as New England hit back with 31 unanswered points.

"At halftime, we weren't down (mentally) at all," said Brady. "We were disappointed in the way we played and knew that we could go out and do a lot better in the second half."

(Editing by Frank Pingue)