Younger Manning Eli says Peyton's legacy safe, win or lose

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning says older brother Peyton has not talked to him about his playing future this week, adding that the legacy of the Denver Broncos quarterback is set, win or lose Super Bowl 50.

The younger Manning has won a pair of Super Bowl titles and Super Bowl MVP awards with the Giants compared to one for his celebrated big brother, but Eli said regardless of the outcome against the Carolina Panthers, Peyton has left a lasting mark.

“His impact on the game and the NFL, especially on the quarterback position, has been made,” Eli told reporters on Wednesday about his 39-year-old brother, who holds a host of significant NFL quarterbacking records from an 18-year career.

”He kind of set a standard of playing up-tempo football, the no-huddle (offense), being able to get into any play, being that offensive coordinator on the field that you’re seeing more and more teams do.

“He kind of started that trend and played at an extremely high level, won a lot of games and been part of some all-time great offenses and he’s been an ambassador for the NFL for a very long time.”

Believing the Broncos quarterback’s legacy is already set will not keep Peyton’s 35-year-old kid brother from cheering him on like a rowdy fan.

“I get emotional about it, hopefully will have lots of reasons to cheer and get excited. I‘m rooting for him hard,” said Eli, appearing for FedEx, which announced a $200 million commitment to help 200 under served global communities by 2020.

“I watch it as a little brother rooting for my big brother to play well.”

Eli, a more inconsistent player than Peyton, expected a good Super Bowl battle.

“Two teams that are very deserving,” he said. “Both defenses are much the best in the NFL so it will be interesting to see who can go out there and perform at the highest level when it matters the most.”

Wednesday was the eighth anniversary of Eli Manning’s first Super Bowl triumph in leading the Giants to a 17-14 upset over the unbeaten New England Patriots and he cherished the memory.

“You learn a lot what winning a championship means to everybody in your circle. From your family members to your team mates, to ex-team mates that you played with from high school to college, for the ownership, the coaches and the fans,” he said.