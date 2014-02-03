FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seattle's Malcolm Smith named Super Bowl Most Valuable Player
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
February 3, 2014 / 3:35 AM / 4 years ago

Seattle's Malcolm Smith named Super Bowl Most Valuable Player

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2, 2014; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Malcolm Smith (53) wins MVP in Super Bowl XLVIII against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium. Jim O'Connor-USA TODAY Sports

East Rutherford, New York (Reuters) - Seattle Seahawks linebacker Malcolm Smith was named as the Most Valuable Player in the 48th Super Bowl on Sunday after helping his team beat the Denver Broncos 43-8.

Smith pulled off one of the biggest plays of the game when he intercepted a pass from Denver quarterback Peyton Manning in the second quarter and sprinted 69 yards for a touchdown.

The 24-year-old’s touchdown effectively killed off Denver’s chances of mounting a comeback. They were trailing 15-0 at the time and driving but Smith’s interception gave his team a 22-0 lead.

Smith is just the third linebacker to win the prestigious award, joining Chuck Howley of the Dallas Cowboys and Ray Lewis of the Baltimore Ravens.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Julian Linden in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.