Seattle's Malcolm Smith named Super Bowl Most Valuable Player

Feb 2, 2014; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Malcolm Smith (53) wins MVP in Super Bowl XLVIII against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium. Jim O'Connor-USA TODAY Sports

East Rutherford, New York (Reuters) - Seattle Seahawks linebacker Malcolm Smith was named as the Most Valuable Player in the 48th Super Bowl on Sunday after helping his team beat the Denver Broncos 43-8.

Smith pulled off one of the biggest plays of the game when he intercepted a pass from Denver quarterback Peyton Manning in the second quarter and sprinted 69 yards for a touchdown.

The 24-year-old’s touchdown effectively killed off Denver’s chances of mounting a comeback. They were trailing 15-0 at the time and driving but Smith’s interception gave his team a 22-0 lead.

Smith is just the third linebacker to win the prestigious award, joining Chuck Howley of the Dallas Cowboys and Ray Lewis of the Baltimore Ravens.

