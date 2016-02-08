Broncos' Von Miller named MVP of Super Bowl 50

Feb 7, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) is named Super Bowl 50 MVP after defeating the Carolina Panthers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (Reuters) - Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller was named the Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl 50 following his team’s 24-10 triumph over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Miller forced a pair of fumbles from Carolina quarterback Cam Newton that led to touchdowns to boost the Broncos to their third Super Bowl triumph and first in 17 years.

The 26-year-old Miller one-upped National Football League regular season Most Valuable Player Newton with his brilliant defensive effort.

Miller was the number two overall choice in the 2011 NFL draft out of Texas A&M, while Newton was taken first overall after winning a national college championship with Auburn.

“I thought at that time I could be number one, but (Carolina) didn’t see it that way. They took Cam Newton,” Miller said in the run-up to the National Football League’s title game.

Now Miller has something the Newton does not - a Super Bowl championship.

Miller, as he did in Denver’s AFC title game victory over the New England Patriots two weeks ago, recorded 2-1/2 sacks along with the fumbles he forced against Newton in a bravura performance at Levi’s Stadium.

Lightning quick off the edge of the defensive line as he makes life miserable for opposing quarterbacks, Miller also registered six tackles.