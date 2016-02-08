Broncos' Von Miller named MVP of Super Bowl 50

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (Reuters) - Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller was named the Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl 50 following his team’s 24-10 triumph over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
Miller forced a pair of fumbles from Carolina quarterback Cam Newton that led to touchdowns to boost the Broncos to their third Super Bowl triumph and first in 17 years.
The 26-year-old Miller one-upped National Football League regular season Most Valuable Player Newton with his brilliant defensive effort.
Miller was the number two overall choice in the 2011 NFL draft out of Texas A&M, while Newton was taken first overall after winning a national college championship with Auburn.
“I thought at that time I could be number one, but (Carolina) didn’t see it that way. They took Cam Newton,” Miller said in the run-up to the National Football League’s title game.
Now Miller has something the Newton does not - a Super Bowl championship.
Miller, as he did in Denver’s AFC title game victory over the New England Patriots two weeks ago, recorded 2-1/2 sacks along with the fumbles he forced against Newton in a bravura performance at Levi’s Stadium.
Lightning quick off the edge of the defensive line as he makes life miserable for opposing quarterbacks, Miller also registered six tackles.
Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Frank Pingue