Seahawks early favorites to repeat as Super Bowl champs

(Reuters) - The Seattle Seahawks, who won the first Super Bowl in their 37 seasons in the National Football League with a 43-8 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, have been installed as early favorites to repeat as champions.
Seattle was listed as the 9-2 pick to win it all again next year in Arizona by online betting site Bovada (www.bovada.lv.).
The Broncos, whose one-sided loss was their NFL record fifth defeat in a Super Bowl against two titles, were the third choice at 8-1, behind the San Francisco 49ers (15-2).
Following are the early odds to win Super Bowl 49
Seattle Seahawks 9/2
San Francisco 49ers 15/2
Denver Broncos 8/1
New England Patriots 14/1
Green Bay Packers 16/1
New Orleans Saints 18/1
Atlanta Falcons 25/1
Carolina Panthers 25/1
Chicago Bears 25/1
Cincinnati Bengals 25/1
Philadelphia Eagles 25/1
Indianapolis Colts 28/1
Kansas City Chiefs 28/1
Arizona Cardinals 33/1
Dallas Cowboys 33/1
Detroit Lions 33/1
New York Giants 33/1
Pittsburgh Steelers 33/1
San Diego Chargers 33/1
Baltimore Ravens 40/1
Houston Texans 40/1
St. Louis Rams 40/1
Washington Redskins 40/1
Miami Dolphins 50/1
New York Jets 50/1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 50/1
Tennessee Titans 50/1
Cleveland Browns 66/1
Buffalo Bills 75/1
Minnesota Vikings 75/1
Oakland Raiders 75/1
Jacksonville Jaguars 100/1
Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes