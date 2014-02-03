Seahawks early favorites to repeat as Super Bowl champs

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) celebrates his touchdown against the Denver Broncos with teammates during the fourth quarter in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - The Seattle Seahawks, who won the first Super Bowl in their 37 seasons in the National Football League with a 43-8 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, have been installed as early favorites to repeat as champions.

Seattle was listed as the 9-2 pick to win it all again next year in Arizona by online betting site Bovada (www.bovada.lv.).

The Broncos, whose one-sided loss was their NFL record fifth defeat in a Super Bowl against two titles, were the third choice at 8-1, behind the San Francisco 49ers (15-2).

Following are the early odds to win Super Bowl 49

Seattle Seahawks 9/2

San Francisco 49ers 15/2

Denver Broncos 8/1

New England Patriots 14/1

Green Bay Packers 16/1

New Orleans Saints 18/1

Atlanta Falcons 25/1

Carolina Panthers 25/1

Chicago Bears 25/1

Cincinnati Bengals 25/1

Philadelphia Eagles 25/1

Indianapolis Colts 28/1

Kansas City Chiefs 28/1

Arizona Cardinals 33/1

Dallas Cowboys 33/1

Detroit Lions 33/1

New York Giants 33/1

Pittsburgh Steelers 33/1

San Diego Chargers 33/1

Baltimore Ravens 40/1

Houston Texans 40/1

St. Louis Rams 40/1

Washington Redskins 40/1

Miami Dolphins 50/1

New York Jets 50/1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 50/1

Tennessee Titans 50/1

Cleveland Browns 66/1

Buffalo Bills 75/1

Minnesota Vikings 75/1

Oakland Raiders 75/1

Jacksonville Jaguars 100/1