Factbox: NFC champion Carolina Panthers

(Reuters) - Profile of the National Football Conference’s Carolina Panthers, who will play the American Football Conference’s Denver Broncos in the National Football League’s Super Bowl on Feb. 7.

Established: The expansion Panthers, who are owned by former NFL player Jerry Richardson, were announced in 1993 as the league’s 29th franchise.

Value: The Panthers franchise is worth $1.56 billion, 19th out of the NFL’s 32 franchises, according to Forbes.

Super Bowl titles: None.

NFC Titles (season): 2 (2003, 2015)

Head coach: Ron Rivera. Rivera, who is of Puerto Rican and Mexican descent, became only the third Latino head coach in the NFL when he was hired. Brought to Carolina for his defensive expertise, Rivera inherited a 2-14 team as a rookie head coach in 2011 and guided it back to relevance in short order.

Starting quarterback: Cam Newton. The first overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft, Newton has evolved into a quarterback who can dominate through the air and scare defenses with his running ability. Already one of the most accomplished dual-threat signal callers in the NFL, Newton had 45 touchdowns in 2015, adding 10 on the ground to his 35 scoring strikes through the air.

Leading receiver: Ted Ginn Jr. The speedy receiver, a free-agent pickup who was cut by Arizona after a disastrous season in 2014, has been in the NFL for nine years. His best two seasons have been with Carolina, first in 2013 and now this season in which he led the team with 10 receiving touchdowns.

Leading rusher: Jonathan Stewart. Boasting a physical style of running, Stewart has enjoyed the second-best season of his eight-year career since allowed the franchise’s all-time leading rusher DeAngelo Williams leave through free agency last offseason.

Previous Super Bowl appearances: Lost their only Super Bowl appearance in the NFL’s 2003 season.

2015 regular season record: 15-1, won the NFC South division

Week 1 - at Jacksonville, won 20-9

Week 2 - vs Houston, won 24-17

Week 3 - vs New Orleans, won 27-22

Week 4 - at Tampa Bay, won 37-23

Week 5 - Bye week

Week 6 - at Seattle, won 27-23

Week 7 - vs Philadelphia, won 27-16

Week 8 - vs Indianapolis, won 29-26 (OT)

Week 9 - vs Green Bay, won 37-29

Week 10 - at Tennessee, won 27-10

Week 11 - vs Washington, won 44-16

Week 12 - at Dallas, won 33-14

Week 13 - at New Orleans, won 41-38

Week 14 - vs Atlanta, won 38-0

Week 15 - at New York Giants, won 38-35

Week 16 - at Atlanta, lost 20-13

Week 17 - vs Tampa Bay, won 38-10

NFC playoff seeding: 1

Path to the Super Bowl - First round bye; Beat Seattle 31-24 in the divisional round; Beat Arizona 49-15 for the NFC Championship.