Hungry Panthers happy to deny Peyton a fairytale finish

Jan 24, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) celebrates after defeating the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship football game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Carolina Panthers players sliced up the sentimental notion they might feel bad about ruining what could be a fairytale ending to Peyton Manning’s illustrious career when they play the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50.

Manning, who temporarily lost his starting job during the season due to injuries that limited his throwing ability, is widely expected to call it a career after playing in the Feb. 7 Super Bowl less than two months shy of his 40th birthday.

“We don’t really care if this is his last game,” fullback Mike Tolbert told the Charlotte Observer. “He’s played what - 18, 19 years? He’s had enough, you know what I‘m saying? It’s our turn.”

Manning is a five-time NFL Most Valuable Player with a slew of passing records and a sure-fire Hall of Famer looking for his second Super Bowl title.

But Panthers safety Tre Boston said he would not feel a pang of pity should he pick off some Manning passes in the National Football League title game in Santa Clara, California.

“So if a man has the last piece of pizza in the world, are you going to take that last piece?” Boston asked.

“One of y‘all got to live! One of us has to win, and I‘m not trying to lose. It’s you and that one man. You gonna live or not? I‘m trying to win. I don’t care who you are.”