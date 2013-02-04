Factbox: Profile of the Super Bowl champion Baltimore Ravens

(Reuters) - Profile of the Baltimore Ravens, who won the National Football League’s (NFL) Super Bowl in New Orleans on Sunday with a 34-31 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Founded: Originated in 1996 when then-owner of the Cleveland Browns, Art Modell, relocated his team to Baltimore.

- -

AFC titles (season): Two (2000, 2012)

- -

Super Bowl titles (season): Two (2000, 2012)

- -

Head coach: John Harbaugh. Took over a struggling Baltimore team in 2008 and led the franchise to a playoff berth in each of his five National Football League (NFL) seasons, including three trips to the AFC title game.

- -

Starting quarterback: Joe Flacco. Taken 18th overall by Baltimore in the 2008 NFL Draft and holds the franchise records for passing yards (17,633) and passing touchdowns (102).

- -

Fun Facts:

- Former quarterback Vinny Testaverde scored the franchise’s first touchdown on a nine-yard run to propel the Ravens to a 19-14 win over the Oakland Raiders in September 1996.

- Flacco threw a 70-yard touchdown pass in the final minute of regulation in the divisional round against Denver three weeks ago to force overtime and set up a Ravens victory.

- -

Famous players:

- Ray Lewis: The future Hall of Fame linebacker, a 13-time Pro Bowl selection, is the face of the Ravens franchise and its inspirational leader. He has won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award twice (2000, 2003) and capped his career with a Super Bowl win in the 2012 season.

- Ed Reed: One of the most dominant safeties in the NFL, Reed has been selected to the Pro Bowl eight times during his 11-season career and holds the NFL record for the two longest interception returns (106 yards in 2004 and 108 yards in 2008).

- -

Team name and colors: Named after a mythical bird in a famous poem by Edgar Allan Poe, who was a longtime resident of the city of Baltimore. Shortly after, the Ravens announced its colors: black, purple and metallic gold.

- -

Most famous supporter: Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time, was born and raised in Maryland and the 27-year-old retired swimmer is a common presence on the Ravens’ sidelines during home games.

- -

City of Baltimore:

- 2011 population estimated at 619,493, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

- Nicknamed Charm City after a 1970s’ advertising campaign that was focused on improving the city’s image.

- The first umbrella factory in the United States was established in Baltimore in 1828.

- First American city to win the Canadian Football League championship when the Baltimore Stallions captured the Grey Cup in 1995.

- -

Previous Super Bowl appearance: Ravens entered the game against the New York Giants as three-point favorites and, with an offense powered by running back Jamal Lewis and defense led by Ray Lewis, cruised to a 34-7 victory. Ray Lewis was named the game’s most valuable player.

- -

2012 regular season record: 10-6, won AFC North division

Week 1 - vs Cincinnati Bengals, won 44-13

Week 2 - at Philadelphia Eagles, lost 24-23

Week 3 - vs New England Patriots, won 31-30

Week 4 - vs Cleveland Browns, won 23-16

Week 5 - at Kansas City Chiefs, won 9-6

Week 6 - vs Dallas Cowboys, won 31-29

Week 7 - at Houston Texans, lost 43-13

Week 8 - Bye Week

Week 9 - at Cleveland Browns, won 25-15

Week 10 - vs Oakland Raiders, won 55-20

Week 11 - at Pittsburgh Steelers, won 13-10

Week 12 - at San Diego Chargers, won 16-13*

Week 13 - vs Pittsburgh Steelers, lost 23-20

Week 14 - at Washington Redskins, lost 31-28*

Week 15 - vs Denver Broncos, lost 34-17

Week 16 - vs New York Giants, won 33-14

Week 17 - at Cincinnati Bengals, lost 23-17

(*) Denotes overtime

- -

AFC playoff seeding: 4

Path to the Super Bowl: Beat the Indianapolis Colts 24-9 in the first round; Beat the Denver Broncos 38-35 in overtime in the divisional round; Beat the New England Patriots 28-13 in the AFC Championship; Beat San Francisco 49ers 34-31 in Super Bowl.