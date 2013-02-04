Jacoby Jones enjoys Super Bowl win with all the fixings

Baltimore Ravens' Jacoby Jones heads up field en route to scoring a touchdown on a kickoff return at the start of the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

NEW ORLEANS (Reuters) - Jacoby Jones had a Super Sundae sort of Super Bowl as the speedy wide receiver/kick returner scored a pair of touchdowns to help the Baltimore Ravens savor a sweet 34-31 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

“Everybody dreams of scoring touchdowns in the Super Bowl, but two of them?” said Jones. “That’s what’s up.”

Jones has been a big-play provider for the Ravens, running back two kick returns for touchdowns in the regular season and scoring on a punt return.

He also came up with a titanic 70-yard touchdown grab in the final minute to force overtime in a postseason win against the Denver Broncos that kept Baltimore’s playoff run alive.

“It’s always the goal to win the Super Bowl and by me being able to come home and play, that was like icing on the cake. You can drop the cherry on it, the strawberry, and the sprinkles.”

Jones, a native of New Orleans, got his magnificent day started with a 56-yard touchdown catch in which he had to wait for an underthrown ball from quarterback Joe Flacco.

He slipped down as he snared it, bounced up and still outran defenders to scamper into the end zone and give the Ravens a 21-3 lead.

On the first play of the second half, Jones took the opening kick off and burst through the middle on his way to a Super Bowl-record 108-yard touchdown return to make it 28-6.

“Man, I knew it was coming,” safety Ed Reed said about his fellow Louisiana native Jones. “I thought he was going to get the MVP but we got a guy like Joe Flacco on our team.”

Reed recalled how Jacoby had come through early in the Super Bowl run-up week in New Orleans by having his mother offer up some hospitality to the Ravens.

“We knew we were coming home. The first thing we wanted to do was get some home cooking for our teammates. Jacoby’s mom came and cooked,” Reed said.

“I had corn fish, potatoes and sweet corn and sausage for the guys and stuffed bell peppers that Jacoby’s mom cooked. You can’t get any better than that.”

Baltimore coach John Harbaugh, who toiled 10 seasons as a special teams coach for the Philadelphia Eagles before getting the Ravens job, was appreciative of Jones’s work.

“Jacoby has been a blessing to this team and we are just so grateful to have him,” the coach said.

“The kick return was well-blocked and Jacoby made it with his speed. The other play, to go up, make the catch, go down and outrun someone to the corner of the end zone - it should go down in Super Bowl history.”

Ravens future Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis said once Jones got going on the kickoff return it was all over.

“You have to be a real fast person to catch him,” Lewis said. “He is a special man.”