(Reuters) - Brief profiles of key Baltimore Ravens players for Sunday’s Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers in New Orleans:

Joe Flacco (quarterback) - A first round draft pick in 2008, Flacco is the only quarterback to lead his team to playoff wins in his first five seasons in the NFL. Boasting one of the strongest arms of any quarterback in the game, he also holds the franchise records for passing yards (17,633) and passing touchdowns (102).

Ray Rice (running back) - Has rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of the past four seasons and has 33 career touchdowns. This season, he rushed for 1,143 yards, his lowest total since his rookie year, but has scored nine touchdowns, his second best, and two more in the playoffs.

Anquan Boldin (wide receiver) - Named offensive rookie of the year when he started in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals a decade go, and still holds the record for the most receiving yards (217) in a debut and most receptions in a rookie season (101). Played for the Cardinals in the 2008 season Super Bowl, losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers, before joining the Ravens two years later.

Dennis Pitta (tight end) - Playing in only his third season in the NFL, Pitta has been making steady improvements and formed a strong relationship with Flacco. One of the main targets for his quarterback, he scored seven touchdowns during the regular season and two more in the playoffs.

Ray Lewis (linebacker) - A future Hall of Famer playing his final game before retiring after 17 seasons in the NFL. Regarded among the greatest linebackers to play the game, he has already achieved nearly every honor in the game. A 13-time Pro Bowl selection and a two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, he was named MVP when he helped the Ravens win the Super Bowl in the 2000 season.

Ed Reed (free safety) - One of the most dominant safeties in the NFL, Reed joined the Ravens two seasons after they won the Super Bowl and is finally making his first appearance in the title game. An eight-time Pro Bowler and former defensive player of the year, he also holds the NFL record for the longest interception return (108 yards).

Justin Tucker (kicker) - Signed as a free agent by the Ravens after he was not selected by any team in the 2012 Draft, he was promoted to starting kicker after impressing in the preseason. Made 30 of 33 field goal attempts during the regular season, including one from 56 yards, and kicked a 47-yard game winner in double overtime in the divisional playoff clash with the Denver Broncos.

