Ravens safety Reed to play next season

Baltimore Ravens free safety Ed Reed celebrates the last minute of the Ravens' win over the Kansas City Chiefs in their AFC NFL football game in Kansas City, Missouri October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

(Reuters) - Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed plans to play next season in the National Football League whether he wins or loses in the Super Bowl against San Francisco, the nine-time Pro Bowl selection said on Thursday.

Team mate Ray Lewis, 37, had already announced he would retire at the end of the postseason on his “last ride” in the NFL after 17 seasons, and many wondered if the 34-year-old Reed might follow his linebacker friend into retirement.

“Nah, it’s not my last ride,” Reed, who has played in the NFL for 11 years, told reporters with a smile. “I just bought a bike.”

Pressed for a more definitive answer, the playful Reed said: “I’ll be playing next year.”

Reed, set to become an unrestricted free agent after this season, could savor a crowning moment in the February 3 game against the 49ers by claiming his first Super Bowl title in his home city of New Orleans.

The ball-hawking safety has been quiet this postseason and has gone seven games without an interception, though his eight career postseason interceptions are the most among active players.