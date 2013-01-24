FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ravens safety Reed to play next season
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 24, 2013 / 9:40 PM / 5 years ago

Ravens safety Reed to play next season

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Baltimore Ravens free safety Ed Reed celebrates the last minute of the Ravens' win over the Kansas City Chiefs in their AFC NFL football game in Kansas City, Missouri October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

(Reuters) - Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed plans to play next season in the National Football League whether he wins or loses in the Super Bowl against San Francisco, the nine-time Pro Bowl selection said on Thursday.

Team mate Ray Lewis, 37, had already announced he would retire at the end of the postseason on his “last ride” in the NFL after 17 seasons, and many wondered if the 34-year-old Reed might follow his linebacker friend into retirement.

“Nah, it’s not my last ride,” Reed, who has played in the NFL for 11 years, told reporters with a smile. “I just bought a bike.”

Pressed for a more definitive answer, the playful Reed said: “I’ll be playing next year.”

Reed, set to become an unrestricted free agent after this season, could savor a crowning moment in the February 3 game against the 49ers by claiming his first Super Bowl title in his home city of New Orleans.

The ball-hawking safety has been quiet this postseason and has gone seven games without an interception, though his eight career postseason interceptions are the most among active players.

Reporting by Larry Fine in New York, Editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.