Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Recording artist Usher looks on during warm-ups before Super Bowl LI between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; NFL former player Darin Jordan looks on from the sidelines before Super Bowl LI between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) and quarterback Tom Brady (right) warm up at midfield before Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick looks on during warm-ups before Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warms up before Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Falcons middle linebacker LaRoy Reynolds (53) huddles his teammates during warmups before Super Bowl LI against the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets former player Yao Ming before Super Bowl LI between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) and wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) before Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws a pass during warmups before Super Bowl LI against the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) holds up a finger before Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) greets offensive guard Chris Chester (65) before Super Bowl LI against the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Recording arist Usher before Super Bowl LI between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Tevin Coleman (26), fullback Patrick DiMarco (42), and running back Devonta Freeman (24) pray on the field before Super Bowl LI against the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn and Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank on the field before Super Bowl LI against the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; members of the Atlanta Falcons head to the locker room before Super Bowl LI against the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

HOUSTON From U.S. President Donald Trump to the Pope, the world was settling in for a rousing Super Bowl Sunday with the Atlanta Falcons taking on the New England Patriots in an NFL title game that will be played with deep political undertones.

President Trump will kick off the pre-game buildup with a television interview while Vice-President Mike Pence will be among the estimated 73,000 fans packing NRG Stadium.

A worldwide television audience and upwards of 180 millions Americans are also expected to be huddled around their televisions to watch United States' biggest sporting spectacle that could be equal parts patriotism and protest.

While there will be no shortage of flag-waving patriotic pageantry around the game there were also protests, with reports of close to 500 demonstrators gathering at a park nearly two miles (3.2 kilometers) from the stadium with plans to march on the Super Bowl.

The FBI and the Joint Information Center confirmed to Reuters they are aware of the protest in Hermann Park and were monitoring the situation.

"They will be around to protest and exercise their first amendment right as long as it doesn't interfere with any security operations," Victor Senators, spokesman for the Joint Information Center, told Reuters.

The halftime show featuring outspoken singer Lady Gaga could also be a potential flashpoint.

An advocate for LGBT rights and a champion for inclusion, Lady Gaga's 13-minute concert has generated tremendous speculation over whether she might use the Super Bowl stage to deliver a rebuttal to U.S. President Trump's controversial appointments and policies, including travel restrictions targeting seven Muslim-majority nations.

Though American football is one of the world's most violent sports, Pope Francis invoked an historic blessing on the Super Bowl for the first time, saying the game could be an agent for peace.

"Great sporting events like today's Super Bowl are highly symbolic, showing that it is possible to build a culture of encounter and a world of peace," said the Pope in his Sunday address.

"By participating in sport, we are able to go beyond our own self-interest and in a healthy way we learn to sacrifice, to grow in fidelity and respect the rules.

"May this year's Super Bowl be a sign of peace, friendship and solidarity for the world."

The reality of a dangerous world, however, was reflected in the heavy security around NRG Stadium where the Falcons, led by their newly-minted NFL most valuable player quarterback Matt Ryan, will try to remove their name from a list of teams never to have won a Super Bowl while the Patriots seek to confirm their status as a dynasty by claiming their fifth title in 16 seasons and second in the last three.

Federal, State local police and private security surrounded NRG Stadium while airplanes, helicopters and drones kept watch overhead.

On the ground bomb sniffing dogs were hard at work as thousands of fans patiently made their way through airport-style screening.

(Additional reporting Ernie Scheyder and Liz Hampton; Editing by Andrew Both)