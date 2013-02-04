Baltimore Ravens 34, San Francisco 49ers 31: Final

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) passes under pressure from San Francisco 49ers inside linebacker NaVorro Bowman (53) during the fourth quarter in the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

NEW ORLEANS (Reuters) - Scoring summary from Sunday’s Super Bowl between the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens, won by the AFC champion Ravens 34-29 at the Superdome:

1st quarter

10:36 - Baltimore Ravens touchdown. Anquan Boldin, 13-yard touchdown pass from Joe Flacco. Justin Tucker converted.

Ravens 7 49ers 0

3:58 - San Francisco field goal. David Akers kicked a 36-yard field.

Ravens 7 49ers 3

2nd quarter

7:10 - Baltimore touchdown. Dennis Pitta, one-yard touchdown pass from Flacco. Tucker converted.

Ravens 14 49ers 3

1:45 - Baltimore touchdown. Jacoby Jones caught 56-yard touchdown pass from Flacco. Tucker converted.

Ravens 21 49ers 3

0:00 - San Francisco field goal. Akers 27-yard field goal.

Ravens 21 49ers 6

Halftime - Ravens 21 49ers 6

3rd quarter

14:49 Baltimore touchdown. Jacoby Jones runs back kickoff 108 yards. Tucker converted.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) scores a touchdown as wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) celebrates and Baltimore Ravens cornerback Cary Williams (29) looks on during the fourth quarter in the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Ravens 28 49ers 6

7:20 San Francisco touchdown. Michael Crabtree 31-yard touchdown pass from Colin Kaepernick. Akers converted.

Ravens 28 49ers 13

4:59 San Francisco touchdown. Frank Gore runs for six-yard touchdown. Akers converted.

Ravens 28 49ers 20

3:10 San Francisco field goal. Akers makes a 34-yard field goal.

Ravens 28 49ers 23

4th quarter

12:54 Baltimore field goal. Tucker makes 19-yard field goal.

Ravens 31 49ers 23

9:57 San Francisco touchdown. Kaepernick scores touchdown on 15-yard run. Two-point conversion fails.

Ravens 31 49ers 29

4:19 Baltimore field goal. Tucker makes a 38-yard field goal.

Ravens 34 49ers 29

0:04 San Francisco scores a safety. Punter Sam Koch runs out of the end zone for a safety that gives the 49ers two points.

Ravens 34 49ers 31

FINAL: Baltimore 34, San Francisco 31