Baltimore Ravens 34, San Francisco 49ers 31: Final

NEW ORLEANS (Reuters) - Scoring summary from Sunday’s Super Bowl between the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens, won by the AFC champion Ravens 34-29 at the Superdome:
1st quarter
10:36 - Baltimore Ravens touchdown. Anquan Boldin, 13-yard touchdown pass from Joe Flacco. Justin Tucker converted.
Ravens 7 49ers 0
3:58 - San Francisco field goal. David Akers kicked a 36-yard field.
Ravens 7 49ers 3
2nd quarter
7:10 - Baltimore touchdown. Dennis Pitta, one-yard touchdown pass from Flacco. Tucker converted.
Ravens 14 49ers 3
1:45 - Baltimore touchdown. Jacoby Jones caught 56-yard touchdown pass from Flacco. Tucker converted.
Ravens 21 49ers 3
0:00 - San Francisco field goal. Akers 27-yard field goal.
Ravens 21 49ers 6
Halftime - Ravens 21 49ers 6
3rd quarter
14:49 Baltimore touchdown. Jacoby Jones runs back kickoff 108 yards. Tucker converted.
Ravens 28 49ers 6
7:20 San Francisco touchdown. Michael Crabtree 31-yard touchdown pass from Colin Kaepernick. Akers converted.
Ravens 28 49ers 13
4:59 San Francisco touchdown. Frank Gore runs for six-yard touchdown. Akers converted.
Ravens 28 49ers 20
3:10 San Francisco field goal. Akers makes a 34-yard field goal.
Ravens 28 49ers 23
4th quarter
12:54 Baltimore field goal. Tucker makes 19-yard field goal.
Ravens 31 49ers 23
9:57 San Francisco touchdown. Kaepernick scores touchdown on 15-yard run. Two-point conversion fails.
Ravens 31 49ers 29
4:19 Baltimore field goal. Tucker makes a 38-yard field goal.
Ravens 34 49ers 29
0:04 San Francisco scores a safety. Punter Sam Koch runs out of the end zone for a safety that gives the 49ers two points.
Ravens 34 49ers 31
FINAL: Baltimore 34, San Francisco 31
Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Frank Pingue