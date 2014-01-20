Seahawks expect injured Harvin to be ready for Super Bowl

Jan 11, 2014; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Percy Harvin (11) catches a pass against New Orleans Saints cornerback Corey White (24) during the first half of the 2013 NFC divisional playoff football game at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports - RTX179XQ

(Reuters) - Wide receiver Percy Harvin, a big-play threat for the Seattle Seahawks, should be able to return to the gridiron for their Super Bowl showdown against the Denver Broncos, coach Pete Carroll said on Monday.

Harvin did not practice last week after being sidelined in Seattle’s divisional round win over the New Orleans Saints with a concussion and the former Pro Bowler has missed all but one game in the regular season after having hip surgery in August.

Asked about the status of Harvin for the February 2 Super Bowl, Carroll said on his regular Monday show on ESPN Radio, that he “should be fine.”

Harvin, a first-round pick (22nd overall) in the 2009 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings, joined the Seahawks this season as a free agent.

He played sparingly in a mid-November game against Minnesota before being bothered again by his hip, and returned in Seattle’s playoff win over New Orleans.

The 25-year-old Harvin was forced out of the playoff game after slamming his head to the turf while taking a hard hit in the end zone.