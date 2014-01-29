Seahawks' Lynch fumbles with media, teammate steps in

Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch keeps a low profile during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVIII at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Media-shy Marshawn Lynch shut down a mandatory session with Super Bowl reporters for a second consecutive day on Wednesday, but his Seattle Seahawks teammate Michael Robinson helped out by standing in for the running back.

”I really don’t have too much to say, boss,“ said Lynch, looking very uncomfortable while facing reporters at the running backs’ table at the team hotel in Jersey City. ”I appreciate it, but I don’t get it.

“I‘m just here just so I won’t get fined, boss. That’s the only reason why I‘m here.”

Lynch didn’t speak to the media during the regular season and was fined $50,000 by the NFL for his silence. He appealed, and the fine was held in abeyance after he promised to comply with league policy knowing that any future violation would result in another $50,000 fine for $100,000 in total.

The running back expanded briefly on his rationale.

”I mean, if y‘all say y‘all is our bridge from the players to the fans, and the fans ain’t really tripping, then what’s the point, what’s the purpose?

“They (the fans) got my back, I appreciate that. I don’t get what’s the bridge being built for.”

At that point, fullback Robinson, who helps open up running lanes for Lynch, leaned over to offer him protection.

“I‘m gonna slide up in this thing, just to break the monotony a little bit,” the outgoing Robinson said. “Marshawn is not saying anything to you guys. You can direct your questions to me.”

“Why is Marshawn feeling like this?” a reporter asked.

“He hasn’t talked to you guys most of his life. He just wants to play ball, boss,” said Robinson, capturing the cadence of Lynch’s speech. “It’s a lifestyle, boss.”

Another reporter piped up, asking how Marshawn feels about his favorite candy, Skittles.

“He loves his power pills before the game, boss.”

At Tuesday’s hour-long Media Day session, in which Lynch was clocked by reporters as spending a total of six minutes 21 seconds responding to questions before withdrawing, the running back said he preferred ‘action’ rather than ‘talk.’

One reporter pressed further on that subject, wondering if his reluctance had some kind of sociological aspect.

The stand-in Robinson said, “It’s about that action, boss.”