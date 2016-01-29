FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
League to host first-ever Women's Summit ahead of Super Bowl
January 29, 2016 / 9:55 PM / 2 years ago

League to host first-ever Women's Summit ahead of Super Bowl

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 31, 2015; London, United Kingdom; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell at the NFL International Series Fan Forum at the Institute of Education. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The National Football League will host its first-ever NFL Women’s Summit next week in San Francisco ahead of the Super Bowl to discuss the role sports have played in the lives of past and present female leaders.

Confirmed participants include NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, women’s world number one tennis player Serena Williams, Sweden’s former world number one golfer Annika Sorenstam and former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

The Feb. 4-5 summit, called “In the Huddle to Advance Women in Sport”, will focus on the benefits of participating in organized sports and the positive character and values learned on the field of play.

“There is increasing recognition that sports participation helps develop leadership, teamwork and other skills that promote success throughout one’s life and career,” the NFL said in a statement.

“The NFL Women’s Summit will highlight that playing sports in the teenage years develops the character and values that last a lifetime.”

The Carolina Panthers will play the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50 on Feb. 7 in Santa Clara, California.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
