Five teams to watch during the 2012 season

(Reuters) - Five teams to watch out for during the National Football League’s (NFL) 2012 season, which starts on Wednesday:

- -

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

The head coach is suspended for the season, the interim coach must sit out six games, even the general manager is on the outs for eight games, yet the scandal-plagued Saints may be one of the NFL’s best teams for 2012.

Talent still abounds in New Orleans despite the NFL coming down hard on the Saints’ pay-for-pain bounty scandal that also resulted in four players from the team’s 2011 roster drawing suspensions.

Head coach Sean Payton’s organizational skills will be sorely missed, but if former Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Drew Brees can crank up another 5,000-yard passing season, New Orleans could be in double digits in the win column again.

Marques Colston, Jimmy Graham and Darren Sproles hauled in 265 passes between them last season for 26 touchdowns with Graham netting 1,310 yards receiving and Colston 1,143. The running game also was productive.

The question mark is the defense. The Saints were downright sloppy with five turnovers in their final-seconds loss to the 49ers in an NFC divisional game.

Opponents also passed for more than 4,000 yards during the regular season so it may come down to who scores the most. New Orleans won that battle in 2011. At least in the regular season.

- -

DENVER BRONCOS

All eyes will be on Peyton Manning to see how much of a difference the 11-times Pro Bowl quarterback can make in Denver following his high-profile offseason move.

The Broncos, who reached the second round of the playoffs last season, are hoping a lot as 36-year-old Manning moves west after sitting out a year in Indianapolis following four neck surgeries that threatened his career.

Manning should bring stability to the quarterback position in Denver after Tim Tebow, now with the New York Jets, never fully satisfied Broncos vice president and former quarterback John Elway, who won two Super Bowls in his Hall of Fame career.

Manning has Elway’s full support, but it may be several weeks into the season before the quarterback becomes familiar with his new team mates.

Receivers Demaryius Thomas and Eric Decker and tight end Jacob Tamme should welcome the switch to a more pass-oriented offense but a lack of backfield speed and versatility by players like Willis McGahee may be a concern.

The defense also has been reconfigured but linebacker Von Miller and ever-effective cornerback Champ Bailey remain mainstays.

- -

GREEN BAY PACKERS

The 2010 Super Bowl champions, burned by the Giants’ passing in a divisional game loss last season, could easily be back in the big game.

NFL most valuable player Aaron Rodgers again will direct the high scoring offense and will have help to fill some 2011 voids.

The signing of running back Cedric Benson should make for a more balanced offense and take some of the pressure off Rodgers.

To shore up a leaky pass rush, Green Bay drafted linebacker Nick Perry and defensive end Jerel Worthy, who should be of immediate assistance.

The receivers are already in place with Greg Jennings and Jordy Nelson catching 15 and nine touchdown passes respectively in 2011.

Rodgers threw for 45 touchdowns and had 4,643 yards passing. But the defense gave up 4,796 through the air. That must change.

- -

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

The three-time Super Bowl champions thought they had another in their grasp last season until the New York Giants pulled out a heart-stopping final-minute win.

Opportunity should knock again for the Patriots, who enter the season as the favorite to represent the American Football Conference in the Super Bowl.

An easy schedule will help but do not overlook the talent.

Tom Brady, who threw for 39 touchdowns and 5,235 yards last season, will be aiming for another 65-plus percent accuracy rate and has another target in the fold.

Former St. Louis Rams receiver Brandon Lloyd adds a downfield threat to an already talented receiving corps that includes Wes Welker, Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez.

The biggest weakness may be the defensive backfield where improved play is a must from safeties Patrick Chung and Steve Gregory.

- -

BALTIMORE RAVENS

The Ravens are widely expected to battle the Pittsburgh Steelers for the AFC North title this season with Baltimore the more popular pick despite a tougher schedule.

After all, the Ravens were within reach of a Super Bowl berth last season until missing a routine 32-yard field goal with 11 seconds left in the AFC Championship game that handed the Patriots a 23-20 win.

The Patriots could be the roadblock again, but the Ravens, who host New England in week three, will not have to wait long to find out how they measure up.

Joe Flacco should improve on his 20-touchdown performance of 2011 and the defense, anchored by 13-time Pro Bowl linebacker Ray Lewis, figures to be nail-tough again.

Linebacker Terrell Suggs, the 2011 NFL defensive player of the year, will miss most of the season after an Achilles’ injury but the Ravens still have eight-time Pro Bowl free safety Ed Reed and solid support in the defensive backfield.

The undoing, if there is one, may be games against New England, Dallas, Houston, Denver and the New York Giants.