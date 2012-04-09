New Yorkers like Tebow trade, even if he rides bench

New York Jets quarterback Tim Tebow speaks at a news conference introducing him as a Jets at the team's training center in Florham Park, New Jersey March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New Yorkers liked the trade the Jets made for quarterback Tim Tebow even though they believe he should become the backup to starter Mark Sanchez, a poll released on Monday showed.

Tebow, known for espousing his Christian views, typically draws criticism from football experts who do not like his unorthodox play but cheers from fans who were impressed with how he helped the Denver Broncos into the NFL playoffs last season.

Tebow lost his starting job in Denver when the Broncos signed free agent quarterback Peyton Manning. Denver traded Tebow to the Jets for a fourth-round and a sixth-round draft pick.

A Quinnipiac University poll of 1,828 adults in the state of New York found people approved of the trade by 42 percent to 15 percent and they had a favorable opinion of Tebow by 44 percent to 11 percent.

Those surveyed who considered themselves football fans approved of the trade by 56 percent to 21 percent and had a favorable opinion of Tebow by 60 percent to 12 percent.

Sanchez should remain the starter, respondents said by a 43 percent to 16 percent margin. Among football fans, the margin was 61 percent to 19 percent.

The poll conducted March 28 to April 2 had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.3 percentage points, Quinnipiac said.