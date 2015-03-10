FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NFL Texans' Clowney bitten by teammate's pit bull: media report
March 10, 2015 / 11:21 PM / 3 years ago

NFL Texans' Clowney bitten by teammate's pit bull: media report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Houston Texans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason game at University of Phoenix Stadium. Aug 9, 2014; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Houston Texans defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney, the No. 1 pick in the 2014 NFL draft who was injured for most of his rookie season, has been bitten by a pit bull belonging to a teammate, a media report said on Tuesday.

Clowney sustained a bite last week to his right arm from the dog owned by D.J. Swearinger, according to a report from Pearland police obtained by Houston SportsRadio 610.

Neither Clowney nor police in the suburb of Pearland were immediately available for comment.

The report said Clowney suffered a minor bite and that emergency personnel alerted police of the incident during the early morning hours of last Wednesday.

Swearinger tweeted on Tuesday that his pet and Clowney were playing and that the bite was not serious.

 

Reporting by Amanda Orr; Editing by Jon Herskovitz and Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
