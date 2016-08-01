Texans' Hopkins ends brief holdout

Nov 22, 2015; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) makes a touchdown reception during the third quarter against the New York Jets at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Standout Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins ended a brief holdout from training camp, due to unhappiness over his rookie contract, and returned to the team on Sunday.

Hopkins began his holdout on Saturday but was back in uniform just one day later after the Texans said they would work with him on a possible deal if he returned, according to NFL Media Insider.

Houston reinstated their pass catcher to the active list after previously placing him on the reserve/did not report list.

"I, too, am disappointed that the Texans organization has elected not to enter into contract negotiation to secure my future as a Texan," Hopkins said in a statement

"I have expressed my sincere position regarding my contract status and I, too, with sound mind have expressed my stand to the Texans organization.

"My focus also is on the 2016 season and to help my team reach our ultimate goal. Having said that, I am returning to the Houston Texans to play for a Super Bowl in Houston, Texas ... I am excited about returning to the team and grind this camp."

Hopkins, 24, has two years remaining on his rookie contract and is set to make just $1 million in base salary this season.

During his third season in 2015, Hopkins emerged as an All-Pro player as he produced 111 catches for 1,521 yards and 11 touchdowns to carry the Texans offense.