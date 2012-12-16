Texans clinch AFC South title

Houston Texans linebacker Bryan Braman scores a touchdown after recovering a blocked punt as Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee tries to catch him during the first half of their NFL football game in Houston December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Donna Carson

(Reuters) - The Houston Texans won the AFC South title for a second successive year on Sunday with a 29-17 home win over divisional rivals the Indianapolis Colts.

The Texans (12-2) had already assured themselves of a place in the playoffs. Their victory means the Colts are not yet sure of a wild-card place although at 9-5 they remain in a strong position.

Arian Foster rushed for 165 yards for Houston while Andre Johnson had 151 yards receiving and scored on a three-yard Matt Schaub pass in the first quarter to put the Texans 10-0 up.

The game turned decisively in Houston’s direction in the second quarter when Bryan Braman returned a blocked punt eight yards for a touchdown.