Texans extend coach Kubiak's contract after playoff season

Houston Texans head coach Gary Kubiak looks over his play chart as his team plays the Baltimore Ravens in their NFL AFC Divisional Playoff football game in Baltimore, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Smith

(Reuters) - The Houston Texans rewarded coach Gary Kubiak and general manager Rick Smith with contract extensions after the duo led the franchise to its first playoff appearance, the National Football League team said on Thursday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed but Houston media said Kubiak’s agreement runs through the 2014 season while Smith’s goes through 2016.

Kubiak, 50, has a 47-49 record in six years with the Texans, including a 10-6 mark during the 2011 season when Houston won the AFC South division title.