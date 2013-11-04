Texans' Kubiak in 'good spirits' after mid-game collapse

Houston Texans head coach Gary Kubiak yells to his team during their NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore, Maryland September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Clement

(Reuters) - Houston Texans coach Gary Kubiak is alert and upbeat after going through a battery of tests and will remain in hospital for the next 24 hours after collapsing at halftime of Sunday’s game, the team said on Monday.

Kubiak experienced dizziness and a light-headed feeling, causing him to stop and kneel down as he was on his way off the field for the intermission. The team’s medical staff attended to the coach before he was taken to a Houston hospital.

“Our primary concern is of course with Gary’s health and well-being,” Texans General Manager Rick Smith said in a statement. “Gary is alert, coherent and in good spirits. He is continuing to be evaluated and monitored.”

Houston defensive coordinator Wade Phillips took over for the 52-year-old Kubiak in coaching the team in the second half of their 27-24 loss to the visiting Indianapolis Colts. The Texans led 24-3 at halftime.

“All his vital signs are good, he did not have a heart attack,” Phillips told reporters on Sunday.

There was no word yet on the team’s plans for next Sunday when Houston (2-6) visits the Phoenix Cardinals (4-4).

Kubiak was the second NFL head coach to end up in hospital over the weekend.

Denver Broncos coach John Fox was hospitalized in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday after feeling light-headed while playing golf.

Fox, 58, is expected to miss several weeks as he recovers from an aortic heart valve replacement that is being scheduled for this week.

Broncos defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, the former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach, was named as interim head coach of the Broncos (7-1) on Monday.