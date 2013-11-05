Texans coach Kubiak released from hospital

Houston Texans head coach Gary Kubiak yells to his team during their NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore, Maryland in this September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Clement/Files

(Reuters) - Houston Texans coach Gary Kubiak has been released from hospital after suffering a stroke-like attack and collapsing at halftime of Sunday’s NFL game, the Texans said on Tuesday.

The 52-year-old coach is expected to make a full recovery but no timetable has been given for his return to the team.

“After multiple tests and diagnostics, it was concluded Kubiak experienced a transient ischemic attack (TIA). He is expected to make a full recovery,” the Texans said in a statement.

Kubiak thanked the Houston community for its support.

“I’ve been through an ordeal and my focus now is to get back to good health,” he said in a statement. “Doctors have told me I will make a full recovery but we have not determined when I will be cleared to return to the office.”

Defensive coordinator Wade Phillips took over as head coach for the remainder of Sunday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts and is expected to continue in that role indefinitely.

A transient ischemic attack (TIA) is often labeled “mini-stroke”, the American Stroke Association said on its website.

”TIA is caused by a (blood) clot; the only difference between a stroke and TIA is that with TIA the blockage is transient (temporary).

“TIA symptoms occur rapidly and last a relatively short time. Most TIAs last less than five minutes; the average is about a minute. When a TIA is over, it usually causes no permanent injury to the brain.”