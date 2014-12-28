Bittersweet feelings for 'sack master' Watt

Dec 28, 2014; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) reacts after making a sack for a safety during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Houston Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt added his name to the NFL record books for sacks on a bittersweet Sunday.

Watt became the first player to record two seasons with 20-plus sacks to advance his claims for the league’s Most Valuable Player award.

But despite Watt having three sacks, including a fourth-quarter safety, in a 23-17 home win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Texans failed to make the playoffs, losing out to Baltimore in their bid for a wild-card spot in the postseason.

The sacks gave him 20.5 for the season. He also had 20.5 sacks in 2012.

“It’s very weird, I don’t know,” Watt, a Pro Bowl selection in 2012 and 2013, told reporters when asked if he was celebrating the Texans’ win in their regular-season finale or mourning their failure to reach the postseason.

“I wasn’t ready for it (the season) to end.”