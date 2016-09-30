FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Houston's Watt faces season on sidelines after back surgery
#Sports News
September 30, 2016 / 5:25 AM / a year ago

Houston's Watt faces season on sidelines after back surgery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sep 22, 2016; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) heads for the bench after a New England Patriots touchdown during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Houston Texans All-Pro defensive end J.J. Watt underwent back surgery on Thursday and is expected to miss the remainder of the season, the NFL reported on its website. Watt was placed on the injured reserve on Wednesday after re-injuring his back during last week's loss to New England.

"I haven't missed a game since my sophomore year of high school," Watt tweeted. "This won't be fun, but it is necessary in order for me to return to 100 percent and play at the level that I am capable of playing at."

Watt, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, entered the season on the mend.

He missed the entire pre-season after having surgery to repair a herniated disk in late July, made it back for the season opener and played in his team's first three games. Watt led the NFL with 17.5 sacks last season.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
