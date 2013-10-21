FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Titans' owner Adams dies at age 90
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 21, 2013 / 5:41 PM / 4 years ago

Titans' owner Adams dies at age 90

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (The Sports Xchange) - K.S. “Bud” Adams, owner of the National Football League’s Tennessee Titans, died on Monday in Houston. He was 90.

Adams owned the Houston Oilers from their debut in the American Football League (AFL) in 1960, through their move to Memphis in 1997 and then Nashville, where they became the Tennessee Titans.

Adams and Buffalo Bills owner Ralph Wilson were the last surviving original AFL owners. Adams’ Oilers won AFL titles in 1960 and ‘61.

The Oilers were the first football team to play indoors at the Houston Astrodome. They played there until their controversial move to Tennessee. The Titans reached the Super Bowl in the 1999 season.

Adams also owned the Houston Mavericks of the American Basketball Association from 1967-69 and the Nashville Kats of the Arena League from 2001-07.

Editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.