Titans' owner Adams dies at age 90

Oct 21 (The Sports Xchange) - K.S. “Bud” Adams, owner of the National Football League’s Tennessee Titans, died on Monday in Houston. He was 90.

Adams owned the Houston Oilers from their debut in the American Football League (AFL) in 1960, through their move to Memphis in 1997 and then Nashville, where they became the Tennessee Titans.

Adams and Buffalo Bills owner Ralph Wilson were the last surviving original AFL owners. Adams’ Oilers won AFL titles in 1960 and ‘61.

The Oilers were the first football team to play indoors at the Houston Astrodome. They played there until their controversial move to Tennessee. The Titans reached the Super Bowl in the 1999 season.

Adams also owned the Houston Mavericks of the American Basketball Association from 1967-69 and the Nashville Kats of the Arena League from 2001-07.