Titans' Hill being investigated for sexual assault

(Reuters) - Tennessee Titans veteran defensive tackle Sammie Hill is being investigated for sexual assault, the Atlanta Police Department said on Tuesday.

”The Atlanta Police Dept. has been contacted by a female who advised she was sexually assaulted by Sammie Hill,“ Atlanta police said in a release. ”We are working with the female to obtain information about this incident.

“At this time, the report is not available.”

Hill, a 28-year-old six-year NFL veteran, has played in all 13 of the Titans games this season. He has 25 tackles and two sacks.

“We will let the police investigate the allegation and we will provide any assistance they need,” the Titans said in a statement. “We have discussed the matter with Sammie and we will continue to gather facts.”

The National Football League did not respond to a request for comment.