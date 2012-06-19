FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Titans agree multi-year deal with safety Griffin
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 19, 2012 / 8:31 PM / in 5 years

Titans agree multi-year deal with safety Griffin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Twice former Pro Bowl safety Michael Griffin has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with the Tennessee Titans, the National Football League (NFL) team said on Tuesday.

Though no details were released by the Titans, local media estimated the deal to be worth around $35 million over five years.

”Michael is a talented and successful young player for us,“ Titans general manager Ruston Webster said in a statement. ”The goal is to keep a core of talented young players together and let them grow and Griffin fits in that group.

“He showed a great deal of professionalism in how he dealt with this situation and he is invested in making this team better.”

A first-round draft pick by the Titans in 2007, the 27-year-old Griffin has had 17 interceptions for Tennessee. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2008 and 2010, and an All-Pro selection in 2010.

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in San Francisco; Editing by Larry Fine

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.