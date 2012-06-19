Titans agree multi-year deal with safety Griffin

(Reuters) - Twice former Pro Bowl safety Michael Griffin has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with the Tennessee Titans, the National Football League (NFL) team said on Tuesday.

Though no details were released by the Titans, local media estimated the deal to be worth around $35 million over five years.

”Michael is a talented and successful young player for us,“ Titans general manager Ruston Webster said in a statement. ”The goal is to keep a core of talented young players together and let them grow and Griffin fits in that group.

“He showed a great deal of professionalism in how he dealt with this situation and he is invested in making this team better.”

A first-round draft pick by the Titans in 2007, the 27-year-old Griffin has had 17 interceptions for Tennessee. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2008 and 2010, and an All-Pro selection in 2010.