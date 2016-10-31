Wide receiver Johnson retires after 14 seasons

(The Sports Xchange) - Veteran wide receiver Andre Johnson has informed the Tennessee Titans that he is retiring from the National Football League after 14 seasons.

The 35-year-old Johnson joined the Titans on July 30 and played in eight games for the team this season, making nine catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns.

He scored the game-winning touchdown in the 16-15 win over the Detroit Lions in Week Two.

A seven-time Pro Bowl player with the Houston Texans, Johnson had a backup role this season. He had not made a catch since Week Five against the Miami Dolphins.

"Going back to his days at the University of Miami, Andre was one of the most impressive wide receivers I've scouted," Titans general manager Jon Robinson said in a statement on Monday.

"He had a professional approach to the game both on and off the field and in my opinion is one of the best to have played the game. I enjoyed getting to know and work with him in his time with our team.

"He certainly contributed to this team -- making the game-winning catch at Detroit and his daily interaction with the young wide receivers. We wish him nothing but the best moving forward in whatever endeavors he chooses."

Johnson spent his first 12 NFL seasons with the Texans before playing last season with the Indianapolis Colts. He had 1,012 receptions for 13,597 yards and 64 touchdowns with the Texans, all of which are franchise records.

Johnson finishes his NFL career with 1,062 catches for 14,185 yards and 70 touchdowns. He had seven 1,000-yard seasons and four seasons with at least 1,400 yards receiving.

A first-round pick (third overall) by the Texans in 2003, Johnson retires as 10th overall in career receiving yards and ninth in career receptions.

Texans owner Bob McNair told the Houston Chronicle that Johnson should be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"I'd love to see Andre in the Hall of Fame," McNair told the newspaper. "That would be terrific. I think he deserves to be there. It'd be a reflection on what we have done with our franchise in that we've produced a player who was of that quality. Andre was a star for us."

Johnson's retirement came one week after former Texans star running back Arian Foster retired from the Miami Dolphins.