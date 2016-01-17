Titans take interim tag off coach Mularkey

Former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Mike Mularkey smiles while on the field during warm-ups their pre-season NFL football game against the New York Giants in Jacksonville, Florida in this file photo dated August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Daron Dean

(The Sports Xchange) - The Tennessee Titans removed the interim tag from Mike Mularkey on Saturday and named him the team’s 18th head coach in franchise history.

Mularkey guided Tennessee to a 2-7 record over the final nine games after Tennessee fired Ken Whisenhunt.

Mularkey, 54, has a 18-39 record in three-plus seasons as an NFL head coach. He went 14-18 with the Buffalo Bulls in 2004-05 and 2-14 with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2012.

The Titans were 3-13 overall in 2015 and have missed the playoffs in seven consecutive seasons.

Mularkey is looking for improved results now that he’s been given the permanent gig.

”I will give all that I have to make this team successful and our city and fans proud,“ Mularkey said in a statement. ”The last two months of the season were extremely valuable in order to understand our personnel and instill some of our values and standard of play, so we won’t be starting from scratch.

Tennessee features young quarterback Marcus Mariota, and retaining Mularkey keeps the offensive system in place. Mariota passed for 2,818 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions as a rookie.

Mularkey has 21 years of NFL coaching experience. He also was an NFL tight end during a playing career that lasted nine seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers.