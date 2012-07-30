FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Titans player dies in apparent suicide: police
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 30, 2012 / 7:15 PM / 5 years ago

Titans player dies in apparent suicide: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tennessee Titans wide receiver O.J. Murdock died on Monday of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, Tampa police said.

Murdock, 25, was found by police in his car in front of his former high school in Tampa Bay around 8:30 a.m. ET Monday and was taken to hospital in a critical condition where he died at 10:43 a.m., police said in a statement.

The receiver, who signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent last year, had spent the last year battling back from an Achilles injury and did not report to the team’s training camp this month due to personal reasons.

“We are shocked and saddened to hear of O.J. Murdock’s death this morning,” the Titans said in a statement. “In his brief time here, a number of our players, coaches and staff had grown close to O.J., and this is a difficult time for them.”

Murdock never appeared in a National Football League game for the Titans.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Mark Meadows

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.