Sanchez fumbles, Jets miss playoff after loss to Titans

(Reuters) - The New York Jets crashed out of AFC playoff contention with two late-game mistakes in a 14-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Monday.
Driving downfield to Tennessee’s 23-yard-line for a comeback in the final two minutes, quarterback Mark Sanchez tossed his fourth and final interception of the night in one of the worst outings of his career.
A dreadful Titans punt gave the Jets one more possession starting at Tennessee’s 32, only to end their season with a fumbled snap.
The Jets (6-8) had won two straight games to revive their slim chance of reaching the post-season, but they flamed out in Tennessee (5-9) where the struggling Titans snapped their three-game losing streak.
Chris Johnson provided the game’s lone highlight with a 94-yard touchdown burst that gave Tennessee a 7-3 lead at halftime. He finished with 122 yards rushing.
New York struck back in the third quarter where Sanchez found Jeff Cumberland on a 17-yard strike, but the home team reclaimed the advantage on a 13-yard run by Titans quarterback Jake Locker.
Sanchez, who has been under fire this season for his poor performance and was pulled mid-game two weeks ago, connected on just 13 of 28 passes for 131 yards in a season-defining failure.
