Sanchez fumbles, Jets miss playoff after loss to Titans

Tennessee Titans' safety Michael Griffin (33) celebrates after intercepting a pass in the end zone intended for New York Jets' tight end Jeff Cumberland (not pictured) in the second half of their NFL Monday Night football game in Nashville, Tennessee December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

(Reuters) - The New York Jets crashed out of AFC playoff contention with two late-game mistakes in a 14-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Monday.

Driving downfield to Tennessee’s 23-yard-line for a comeback in the final two minutes, quarterback Mark Sanchez tossed his fourth and final interception of the night in one of the worst outings of his career.

A dreadful Titans punt gave the Jets one more possession starting at Tennessee’s 32, only to end their season with a fumbled snap.

The Jets (6-8) had won two straight games to revive their slim chance of reaching the post-season, but they flamed out in Tennessee (5-9) where the struggling Titans snapped their three-game losing streak.

Chris Johnson provided the game’s lone highlight with a 94-yard touchdown burst that gave Tennessee a 7-3 lead at halftime. He finished with 122 yards rushing.

New York struck back in the third quarter where Sanchez found Jeff Cumberland on a 17-yard strike, but the home team reclaimed the advantage on a 13-yard run by Titans quarterback Jake Locker.

Sanchez, who has been under fire this season for his poor performance and was pulled mid-game two weeks ago, connected on just 13 of 28 passes for 131 yards in a season-defining failure.