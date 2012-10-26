Appendix removal ends run of 119 starts for Titans' Roos

(Reuters) - Michael Roos’s impressive run of 119 consecutive starts for the Tennessee Titans will end on Sunday after the offensive tackle was ruled out of the game against the Indianapolis Colts.

A Pro Bowl selection in 2008, Roos had an emergency appendectomy on Monday and the team was wary of bringing him back too soon.

“We’re not going to take any risks or chances with that even though he’s feeling pretty good,” Titans coach Mike Munchak told reporters on Friday. “He probably needs a good week to rest, and then he’ll be good next week.”

Munchak expressed sympathy that the Estonia-born 30-year-old, who has established himself as one of the league’s top tackles, had been ruled out for a non-football reason.

”You take that for granted when you have a guy like that, that you count on every week and has always been there,“ Munchak said. ”I don’t think that guy missed a practice, very few practices in all that time too. That’s the hard part.

“The bottom line is he wants to play and help us win. The side story is it is too bad it has to end a great streak he has going. Hopefully he’ll give us six more years of missing no games.”

Roos is eclipsed among active offensive tackles by only Jeff Backus of the Detroit Lions, who has made 182 consecutive starts.

Bruce Matthews, Tennessee’s offensive line coach, set a franchise record with 229 consecutive starts for the Titans from 1987-2001. Matthews played in a total of 296 games for the Titans and the Houston Oilers.