Titans fire Whisenhunt as head coach

Tennessee Titans head coach Ken Whisenhunt watches his team play against the Green Bay Packers during the second half at LP Field. The Titans beat the Packers 20-16. Mandatory Credit: Don McPeak-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Tennessee Titans have fired head coach Ken Whisenhunt less than two years after signing him to a five-year contract, the NFL team said on Tuesday.

The Titans lost 20-6 to the Houston Texans on Sunday, their sixth straight defeat.

“After thoughtful consideration, the decision has been made to relieve Ken Whisenhunt of his head coaching duties,” Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement.

“We have expected more progress on the field, and I felt it was time to move in a different direction. I would like to thank Ken for his efforts with our team, as he worked very hard to try to move us forward.”Mike Mularkey, an assistant coach under Whisenhunt, will take over as interim coach.

“I am sorry we weren’t able to get it done in our time here,” Whisenhunt said in a statement. “Our players and staff were great to work with and I want to thank them for their dedication and hard work.”

The Titans, 2-14 last season, were 3-20 overall under Whisenhunt, 53, a former NFL tight end who was also head coach of the Arizona Cardinals for six seasons.