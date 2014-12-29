Seahawks, Packers, Panthers and Steelers grab titles

Dec 28, 2014; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) rushes for a touchdown against the St. Louis Rams during the fourth quarter at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers claimed divisional titles on Sunday, the final day of the NFL regular season.

Reigning Super Bowl champions Seattle wrapped up the NFC West crown with a 20-6 victory over the St. Louis Rams that gave them the number one playoff seed in the NFC.

Green Bay, despite an injury scare to quarterback Aaron Rodgers, won the NFC North for the fourth consecutive season with a 30-20 triumph over the Detroit Lions.

Surprising Carolina captured the NFC South title with a 34-3 mauling of the Atlanta Falcons for their fourth straight win.

In the AFC, the Steelers won the North Division with a 27-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Baltimore Ravens claimed the final AFC wild-card berth when they beat the Cleveland Browns and the San Diego Chargers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs earlier on Sunday.