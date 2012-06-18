Tomlinson returning to San Diego to retire

Former San Diego Charger running back LaDainian Tomlinson and his wife LaTorsha arrive for the funeral services of former teammate and NFL linebacker Junior Seau at the Calvary Chapel in Oceanside, California May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Running back LaDainian Tomlinson is returning to San Diego to end his NFL career as a Charger, the team said on Sunday.

Tomlinson, the NFL’s fifth-leading rusher, will re-sign with the Chargers on Monday before announcing his retirement at a news conference, the Chargers said on their website.

Tomlinson played his first nine seasons in San Diego and was named league MVP in 2006 when he set the single-season record with 31 touchdowns.

The last two years saw Tomlinson play with the New York Jets, helping them reach the AFC Championship game in the 2010 season.

He retires with 13,684 rushing yards and 162 total touchdowns, the third-most in the NFL, and is certain to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.