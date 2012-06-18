FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tomlinson returning to San Diego to retire
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 18, 2012 / 4:41 AM / in 5 years

Tomlinson returning to San Diego to retire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former San Diego Charger running back LaDainian Tomlinson and his wife LaTorsha arrive for the funeral services of former teammate and NFL linebacker Junior Seau at the Calvary Chapel in Oceanside, California May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Running back LaDainian Tomlinson is returning to San Diego to end his NFL career as a Charger, the team said on Sunday.

Tomlinson, the NFL’s fifth-leading rusher, will re-sign with the Chargers on Monday before announcing his retirement at a news conference, the Chargers said on their website.

Tomlinson played his first nine seasons in San Diego and was named league MVP in 2006 when he set the single-season record with 31 touchdowns.

The last two years saw Tomlinson play with the New York Jets, helping them reach the AFC Championship game in the 2010 season.

He retires with 13,684 rushing yards and 162 total touchdowns, the third-most in the NFL, and is certain to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.