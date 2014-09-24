FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vikings quarterback Cassel out for season with injury
September 24, 2014 / 4:30 PM / 3 years ago

Vikings quarterback Cassel out for season with injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sep 21, 2014; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints strong safety Kenny Vaccaro (right) and middle linebacker Curtis Lofton (behind) tackle Minnesota Vikings quarterback Matt Cassel (16) in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Crystal LoGiudice-USA TODAY

(Reuters) - Minnesota Vikings quarterback Matt Cassel will miss the rest of the National Football League’s 2014 season due to injury, the team said on Wednesday.

The Vikings placed Cassel on injured reserve after he suffered broken bones in his left foot early in the second quarter of Sunday’s loss at New Orleans.

Cassel will be replaced by rookie Teddy Bridgewater, a 2014 first-round draft pick who will make his first NFL start in Sunday’s home game versus the Atlanta Falcons.

Bridgewater made his NFL debut when he replaced Cassel on Sunday and completed 12 of 20 passes for 150 yards.

Cassel, 32, completed 41 of 71 passes for three touchdowns in two-plus games this season as the Vikings started 1-2.

The former Pro Bowl quarterback has played 90 games in nine-plus seasons for three teams during a career that has also included stints with New England and Kansas City.

Reporting By Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Frank Pingue

