Vikings cornerback Cook likely out until playoffs

(Reuters) - Minnesota Vikings cornerback Chris Cook is expected to be ruled out for the rest of the regular season after breaking his right arm, the National Football League (NFL) team said on Friday.

Cook suffered the injury in Thursday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will require surgery, sidelining him for up to eight weeks.

”I’ll know for sure once they go in, but they’re estimating about seven to eight weeks,“ Vikings coach Leslie Frazier told reporters. ”He’s distraught. It’s tough. He was doing well.

“He had a good game yesterday in the time that he was out there. He was playing well for us, so it’s unfortunate.”

Frazier said Cook, who has started in all eight games the Vikings have played this season, could return to action if his team made the playoffs.

“That would be the only way,” he added. “We only have eight weeks left (in the regular season).”

Cook, who is playing his third season for the Vikings, fractured his arm while trying to tackle Buccaneers running back Doug Martin early in the third quarter on Thursday.

Minnesota lost the game and are 5-3 this season and play their next game on Sunday in Seattle against the Seahawks.