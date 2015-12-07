Seahawks win third straight as Viking weaknesses exposed

Seattle Seahawks running back Fred Jackson (22) catches a 5 yard pass for a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings in the third quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - For the second time in three weeks, the Minnesota Vikings were bulldozed by an opponent on their home field.

This time it was the reigning NFC Champion Seattle Seahawks, who look every bit like a team ready to defend their crown when the playoffs begin in just over a month.

Seattle scored five touchdowns in a span of six drives on Sunday, pulling away in a 38-7 win at TCF Bank Stadium.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson continued his red-hot play, accounting for four touchdowns and 274 yards passing as Seattle won its third consecutive game and moved to within a game of the Vikings in the NFC wild card standings.

“Just a really complete victory,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. “A lot of guys did good stuff. Playing this well from start to finish, it was a nice accomplishment against a good club.”

After starting the season 7-2 and moving to the top of the NFC North standings, the Vikings have now been embarrassed in back-to-back home games.

Minnesota lost 30-13 to the Green Bay Packers here on Nov. 22. Now at 8-4, the Vikings have a short week to lick their wounds before a date with NFC West-leading Arizona on Thursday in the desert.

“We aren’t as good as we think we are,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said.

“That wasn’t very good for any phase of our football team. Seattle did a good job and I give them credit for the way they played. They beat us in every phase.”

Wilson did not sound surprised by Seattle’s latest win.

“I think we’ve been resilient all year and I think it’s starting to show up right now,” the quarterback said.

“We’ve stayed the course and we have guys who can make so many different plays, that’s the fun part for me playing quarterback; who gets the ball right now? We have so many different guys who can get the ball in the end zone and make things happen.”