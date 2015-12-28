Vikings rout Giants to clinch playoff berth

Dec 27, 2015; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) rushes against the New York Giants in the third quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. The Vikings win 49-17. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Minnesota Vikings clinched their first playoff berth since 2012 on Sunday and set up an NFC North division title game next week following a blowout win over the New York Giants.

The Vikings dominated from start to finish in a 49-17 romp over the Giants that set up a celebration at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Minnesota (10-5) is now tied with Green Bay (10-5) atop the NFC North and will face the Packers in a season finale next Sunday that will decide the division.

“We knew what this game meant. We’ve put ourselves in position to take the title next week,” said Minnesota running back Adrian Peterson who finished the game with 104 rushing yards and a score. “It would mean a lot (to win the division).”

The Vikings have not captured the division since 2009 and are looking to end a five-year reign by the Packers.

Minnesota fell to Green Bay 30-13 in a Week 11 matchup but enter the finale as a confident group while the Packers seem to be searching to find offensive rhythm.

“We know there’s a lot on the line but we have to face this game as if it’s just another game,” said Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

“We’re looking forward to it.”