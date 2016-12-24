FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
#Sports News
December 24, 2016 / 5:57 AM / 8 months ago

Vikings safe after plane skids into grass while taxiing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Minnesota Vikings endured a scary moment on Friday when their team plane slid off the runway while taxiing following a safe landing in Appleton, Wisconsin.

"While taxiing after a safe landing, the team plane slid off the runway and became stuck," the team said on their Twitter page.

"Back at the team hotel, the #Vikings are nestled, all snug in their beds," they added.

Last month, 71 people died when a plane carrying players, directors and staff of the Brazilian soccer club Chapecoense crashed into a mountain outside Medellin.

Navigating a snowy night at Appleton International Airport, the plane slid from the runway and into grass. Everyone on the plane was safe but the Vikings experienced a two-hour delay following the incident as a fire truck was needed to remove passengers from the plane. Several Vikings players used social media to describe the experience.

Minnesota is set to face Green Bay on Saturday.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty

