(The Sports Xchange) - The Minnesota Vikings have downgraded cornerback Captain Munnerlyn to out for Sunday's game against the Washington Redskins.

Munnerlyn was initially ruled questionable with an ankle sprain but the Vikings announced the change on Saturday. Munnerlyn's right ankle was heavily taped in his return to practice on a limited basis Friday.

Munnerlyn, 28, was injured in last Sunday's 22-16 overtime loss to the Detroit Lions and had to leave the stadium on crutches. He has recorded 32 tackles and two passes defended in eight games this season.

The injury will end Munnerlyn's 74-game streak, including 40 straight games for the Vikings since signing with the team before the 2014 season. He has not missed a game since the end of the 2011 season when he was with the Carolina Panthers.

The Vikings (5-3), who are trying to snap a three-game losing streak, will also be without cornerback Marcus Sherels, who has an ankle injury.

Rookie cornerback Mackensie Alexander likely will see more playing time against the Redskins (4-3-1).

